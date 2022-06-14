adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.18

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.18 and last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 205974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($312.50) to €265.00 ($276.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank lowered adidas to a “reduce” rating and set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

