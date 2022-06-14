adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. UBS Group reduced their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($373.96) to €348.00 ($362.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on adidas from €205.00 ($213.54) to €193.00 ($201.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.25.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

