adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. UBS Group reduced their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($373.96) to €348.00 ($362.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on adidas from €340.00 ($354.17) to €315.00 ($328.13) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on adidas from €205.00 ($213.54) to €193.00 ($201.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.25.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.