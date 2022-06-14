Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

