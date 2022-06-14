Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.44.

Shares of ADBE opened at $371.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.14 and a 200 day moving average of $479.47. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

