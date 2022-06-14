Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $535.00 to $450.00. The stock traded as low as $367.34 and last traded at $368.26, with a volume of 15234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.04.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.47. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.