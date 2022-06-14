ADT (NYSE:ADT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.40

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 106759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.00.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). ADT had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -48.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADT by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,606 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 192,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ADT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

