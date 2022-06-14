Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.75.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,721,000 after buying an additional 238,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 161.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.