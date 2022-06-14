Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

