Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.65

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1665835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADYEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,281.25) to €2,800.00 ($2,916.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,586.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

