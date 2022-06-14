AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AERC opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AeroClean Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

