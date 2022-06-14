AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.50 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AES traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 12926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Get AES alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.