Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 58.6% in May

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

AIH opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.50.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.