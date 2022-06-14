Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

