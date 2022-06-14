Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.79.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
