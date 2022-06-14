Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.48. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,132. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $142.91.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

