Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 22,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

