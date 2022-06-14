Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
OTCMKTS:HPMCF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 22,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Africa Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.