Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $897.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
Africa Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
