AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

MITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.47.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.