AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Lowered to C$7.75

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.31. The company had a trading volume of 93,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,177. The firm has a market cap of C$435.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

