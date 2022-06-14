Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.91.

A opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

