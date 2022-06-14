Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.91.

NYSE:A opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

