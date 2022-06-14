agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $240,285.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AGL opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.84.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
