agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $240,285.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth about $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 59.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGL opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.84.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.