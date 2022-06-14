AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.83

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 110058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,739,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.