Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 197,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,142,483 shares.The stock last traded at $48.57 and had previously closed at $50.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 66,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after buying an additional 498,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

