Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.13. Agora shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,796 shares changing hands.

API has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $676.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agora by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agora by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,919,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Agora by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.