Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AIMD opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Ainos has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.
About Ainos (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ainos (AIMD)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.