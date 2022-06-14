Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.48

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 75800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACDVF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

