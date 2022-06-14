Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $13.43. Air China shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 676 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.
About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
