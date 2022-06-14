Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFLYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.79) to €4.00 ($4.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.19) to €1.90 ($1.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.23) to €1.10 ($1.15) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.10) to €1.70 ($1.77) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

