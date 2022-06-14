Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.10) to €1.70 ($1.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.19) to €1.90 ($1.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.79) to €4.00 ($4.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.23) to €1.10 ($1.15) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.