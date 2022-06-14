Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

