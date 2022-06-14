Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Air T has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

