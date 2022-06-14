Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.