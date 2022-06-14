Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,048.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

