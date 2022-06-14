Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 307,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKBA stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

