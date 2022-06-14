Akumin (TSE:AKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 16508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Akumin ( TSE:AKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$226.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

