Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 8812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
Specifically, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,881,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALK)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
