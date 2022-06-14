Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.98 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 8812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Specifically, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,881,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

