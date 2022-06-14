Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,328,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

