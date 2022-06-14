Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.49, with a volume of 5694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $191.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

