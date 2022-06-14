Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,192,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 949,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexco Resource to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource to $3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Alexco Resource ( NYSE:AXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

