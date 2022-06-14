Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.86

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 54946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

