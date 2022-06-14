Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.06

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 42896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.28.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

