Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.10

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.12, with a volume of 1445685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$931.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$974.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,400.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

