Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 5.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.11 and last traded at $104.10. Approximately 234,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,116,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $312,493,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

