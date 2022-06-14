Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.06

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.06 and traded as high as $41.00. Alico shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 100,934 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alico by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alico during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

