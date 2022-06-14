Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.65. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $242.67 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.