Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

ATD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE ATD opened at C$53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.73. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$43.27 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The stock has a market cap of C$55.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.91%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

