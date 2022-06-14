Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.82. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 16,625 shares.

ALIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.