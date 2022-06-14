Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.72. Allbirds shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2,586 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

