ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.83

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.83 and last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 5568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

