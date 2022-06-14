AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.53

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 5534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
