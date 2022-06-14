AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.53

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 5534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $3,915,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 31,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $424,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.